Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the donation of 28% of his total wealth (about $ 1 billion to “Finance the global relief of COVID-19” and assured that once the health emergency ends, the money will be used in health and education programs for girls.

“I think they represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world. UBI is a great idea that needs experimentation. Girls’ health and education are critical to balance, “Dorsey wrote.

The businessman assured that he does it because “needs are becoming more urgent, and I want to see the impact on my life. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help, “he added.

Today, there are economic, cultural and security-related barriers that prevent 62 million girls worldwide from realizing their right to education.

“It is important to show my work so that I and others can learn. I have discovered and funded ($ 40mm) many organizations with proven impact and efficiency in the past, primarily anonymously. Henceforth, all grants will be public. Welcome suggestions, ”he said and invited other magnates to follow his example.

