The social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias he does not want to receive criticism for his management of the coronavirus crisis. For this, he has started his machinery, to try to silence the discordant voices, although it will not be so easy. One of those who has verified in his own meats what can happen if you are contrary to his decisions is Alfonso Reyes, former basketball player who has overcome the coronavirus and recounted his experience day after day in first person.

The now president of the Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP) has been critical of some of the decisions made by Sánchez and his team and has expressed it publicly, he has not been cut. He also put in place Pablo Iglesias on social networks after statements by the Podemos leader in which he came to say that the pandemic was also a class problem. For all this, the most radical left charged against him, insulting him through Twitter continuously since then. Nevertheless, the censured was Alfonso Reyes himself …

“Your account appears to be in breach of Twitter’s spam policy. Your ability to follow, like and retweet over the next period of time will be limited »

Very well… – Alfonso Reyes (@ alfreyes14) April 9, 2020

The aforementioned social network has sent him a message advising him that «it seems that your account does not comply with Twitter’s policy regarding spam. Your ability to follow, like and retweet will be limited during the next period of time ». The former basketball player did not like that measure at all, and he responded as follows: «Very well… Being a male-headed heteropatriarchal snuff starter Judeomese imperialist is what you have»he said in an ironic tone with several of the adjectives that the left often uses to insult him.

It is the least strange that a respected public figure like him, with an important position in the world of basketball, and who has suffered in his own flesh what is the coronavirus, is censured for giving his opinion, more than founded, on the alert health that lives in Spain and to defend against attacks from the left, those users with a “Little red triangle” that at the very least jumps and stokes critics of its leader, Pablo Iglesias.