The accounts participated in a coordinated effort to promote narratives favorable to the management of the coronavirus crisis in China.

The social network Twitter revealed this Thursday that has suspended 174,000 accounts linked to the Chinese Government that participated in a coordinated effort to promote narratives favorable to its management of the coronavirus crisis and Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, among other issues.

Accounts were deactivated during the first three months of 2020 and, according to Twitter, they mostly wrote messages in Mandarin and searched improve the image of the Government led by the Chinese Communist Party, mainly in Asia.

According to the blue bird company, the propaganda network did not get much impact online, and the majority of messages that created they ended up being shared by other accounts that were part of the same operation, instead of spreading independently through other users.

The social network explained that it has found links between this operation and another carried out also by the Chinese Government in mid-2019 that was extended, in addition to Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.

On that occasion, the main objective of the campaign was to influence the perception of the crisis unleashed between Beijing and the autonomy of Hong Kong, and he told with 210 YouTube channels, 200,000 Twitter accounts, and seven pages, three groups and five user accounts on Facebook.

“We have strong evidence that this is a state supported operation. Specifically, we have identified large groups of accounts that behave in a coordinated way to amplify messages related to protests in Hong Kong“Those responsible for Twitter indicated on that occasion.

The blue bird social network is banned from China by the Government, so that the accounts were connected to the platform through virtual private networks, although some of them used unblocked IP addresses.

In addition to the Chinese accounts, Twitter also reported on Thursday that it has deactivated 1,153 accounts with links to a propaganda campaign originating in Russia, and another 7,340 from an operation linked to the Turkish Government.

It may interest you:

Why Twitter is asking its users to read the articles before sharing them

Twitter tags tweets linking coronavirus and 5G