Followers of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga smoke on social networks after the announcement of a new movie, which would not have the well-known captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), and who would choose actress Karen Gillan as the protagonist. According to ‘Disney Insider’, the Mickey Mouse factory has decided to place Gillan as the ‘Captain Sparrow’ for the sixth installment of the saga.

While there are those who celebrate the ‘signing’ of Karen Gillan by Disney, most criticize the announced absence of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Known for her roles in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jumanji’, Gillan would go on to become the protagonist of the sixth film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, which is being prepared by Disney.

Apparently the sixth installment will be a ‘reboot’ or reboot, without a trace of Sparrow and with a woman as the protagonist. Disney would have commissioned the screenwriter and creator of the original characters, Ted Elliot, along with ‘Chernobyl’ screenwriter Craig Mazin. At the moment more details are unknown and there has been no official confirmation from Disney, but the announcement has given much to talk about on social networks:

