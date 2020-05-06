Followers of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga smoke on social networks after the announcement of a new movie, which would not have the well-known captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), and who would choose actress Karen Gillan as the protagonist. According to ‘Disney Insider’, the Mickey Mouse factory has decided to place Gillan as the ‘Captain Sparrow’ for the sixth installment of the saga.

While there are those who celebrate the ‘signing’ of Karen Gillan by Disney, most criticize the announced absence of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Known for her roles in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jumanji’, Gillan would go on to become the protagonist of the sixth film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, which is being prepared by Disney.

Apparently the sixth installment will be a ‘reboot’ or reboot, without a trace of Sparrow and with a woman as the protagonist. Disney would have commissioned the screenwriter and creator of the original characters, Ted Elliot, along with ‘Chernobyl’ screenwriter Craig Mazin. At the moment more details are unknown and there has been no official confirmation from Disney, but the announcement has given much to talk about on social networks:

I think assholes want to do Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow because Pirates of the Caribbean is Jack Sparrow – Darkion (@Oihanion) May 6, 2020

Wait a minute, Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow? Sorry, but NO. pic.twitter.com/hcMyi5uzqo – (@_Andrea_Acosta_) May 6, 2020

You can’t do Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow.

Have you ever seen a ship without a captain? Well that. Disney, it’s a no-no from me. pic.twitter.com/WRnDTUfO9R – (@celi_buj) May 6, 2020

However the Pirates of the Caribbean thing … I get off the ship. Without our Captain Jack Sparrow this saga no longer makes sense. pic.twitter.com/3He77UmJNv – Kamina (@ Kamina_97) May 6, 2020

I do not conceive a pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow, so the blowing of the reboot of the saga with a female character can be put there … #jacksparrow #PiratasDelCaribe pic.twitter.com/beQ09BIgAx – ℝ (@ Ps4XboXandMore) May 6, 2020

The Pirates of the Caribbean reboot will be starring a woman, and multiple sources have revealed that Karen Gillan is in talks for the role. There is still nothing official, but everything points to Redd, the original character of the ride, could be the central character. # Disney✨ pic.twitter.com/REW9SZp6x7 – Study D (@EstudioDOficial) May 6, 2020

I like Karen Gillan but for me Pirates of the Caribbean dies if Jack Sparow isn’t there. Johnny Depp is unique and has to be in the movies, he is the essence pic.twitter.com/LqJKR1xnN6 – ❀❀ (@ ShyFanGirl96) May 6, 2020

Disney, you drop me, huh? You drop me, how are you going to do Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow? Do you leave the ship without a captain? Sorry not sorry, but you screw it up, screw it up. pic.twitter.com/WufaM6kIZR – Maria (@ maria_ml97) May 6, 2020

