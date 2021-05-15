Twitter Blue: this would be the paid subscription of the service, and it would cost $ 2.99 per month | Technology

These would be all the additional features we would have on Twitter if we decided to embrace its hypothetical new subscription model.

For months, the possibility of Twitter launching some type of paid subscription has been rumored, not to make the service only accessible to those people who pay, but for those users or companies who want to have extra functionalities and that can get them out of some other hurry, for example, when publishing something wrong or regretting it shortly after.

Now the application researcher Jane Manchun Wong has discovered new details about this supposed paid subscription to Twitter, which would be called simply Twitter Blue, and we will see if it is translated into Spanish in an official launch.

The engineer has pointed out that this service, initially called Twitter Blue, would cost $ 2.99 monthly, a price that could vary depending on the market you are targeting. Although it is a low economic amount for companies, we will see if the user with a normal account decides to invest in this type of subscription just to have several extra functionalities.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Some of these functionalities that this supposed Twitter Blue would offer would be an “undo” button, although it seems that the defendant edit button is not yet on the table. The “undo” button, which can be the star of Twitter Blue in its early days, would allow you to configure it between 5 to 30 seconds. In this way, the user or company would have between 5 and 30 seconds, as configured, to undo the sending of a tweet that would not be visible yet.

It would not be the first time that in a rush they end up sending tweets that contain some kind of grammatical or even informational error, so setting it up in 30 seconds can avoid any kind of crisis to a large organization.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $ 2.99 / month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOHCollections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter .com / yyMStpCkpr – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Another payment feature would be the collections. The collections would basically allow us to be able to organize, in folders, all the elements that we have already saved. Right now, if we decide to press the save item button, we are not given any option to organize it.

Another possible payment option, aimed at companies, would be to be able to create and share newsletters from Twitter, something related to the purchase of Revue last January.

Finally, another functionality would be related to navigation, eliminating those annoying advertising blocks on the information websites, related to the purchase of Scroll.

Surely there will be as many features to justify this basic price of $ 2.99, although Twitter has not yet commented on this leak.