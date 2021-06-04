Twitter Blue: this is the premium subscription for twitter users | Technology

Twitter already has a paid version, a version of the same social network with exclusive functions for those who decide to pay 2.47 euros per month. Do they deserve that price?

Rumors had long been warning about this initiative of the bird’s social network. This platform has always been free, but from now on there will be paid users and free users, each with a different number of functions.

This last week that new paid version, Twitter Blue, was made public. The price they will have to pay for it is US $ 2.99, that is, 2.47 euros to change. The question now is: What advantages will we get for that cost?

VIP functions, the social network has made public the details that will differentiate some users from others. Those who do not want to pay to use the social network will not lose functions, for them everything will remain the same. But for those who want to pay, they will be able to make use of a series of new functions.

There will be more changes on Twitter, but none will be the one that all community managers ask for: you will not be able to edit the tweets yet.

The design and style of the social network does not seem to change much at first. Twitter Blue comes with a small list of features intended to appeal to users: “Subscribers will also have access to benefits, such as customizable app icons for their device’s home screen and fun color themes for their Twitter app, and they will have access to dedicated subscription customer support, “Twitter explains in its statement.

Undo a tweet: You cannot correct an already published tweet, but you can delete it before publishing it. Subscribers will have a preview of the message and up to 30 seconds to repent and delete it. Bookmark Folders: organize all the tweets that you have been saving in different folders by theme and thus find them faster and easier. Reader Mode: The eternal threads that are so popular in this social network will be shown to subscribers in a more continuous and clear way. They will be seen without so many icons or cuts, a more followed text.

These are the main changes that subscribers will have available at first. These unique features may expand over time. Twitter, meanwhile, refuses to let us correct tweets already published.