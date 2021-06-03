Twitter Blue debuts in several countries

Twitter keeps stepping on the gas when it comes to monetization, and the latest proof of this is in the rapid deployment of Twitter Blue. And it is that less than three weeks ago we began to have news of this novelty in the service, and it seems that the bird’s social network has already begun to deploy it in several countries. Specifically, as we can read in a tweet by Jon Erlichman, for now users can now sign up for Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada,

On its debut in both countries, the price of Twitter Blue is C $ 2.99 (about 2.05 euros) in Canada, and AU $ 4.49 (around 2.83 euros to change). As for his next step, according to Erlichman it will be the United States at some point this year, and in that market its monthly price will be US $ 2.99 (2.47 euros at the current exchange rate). Thus, we can estimate that its price in Europe will not reach three euros. I hope, of course, that Twitter Blue does not also point to the fallacious euro-dollar parity.

The most logical thing (although the logic is not fulfilled in a very usual way) is that when it debuts in Europe, Twitter Blue will have a price of 2.49 euros, which would be somewhat in the average of the prices that we know so far. However, the more I think about it, the more I fear that it will finally be billed for 2.99 euros per month. What do you think will happen in this regard? What price do you think the premium Twitter service will have?

With its launch, of course, we have finally learned the advantages it offers, and the leaks were not wrong. Twitter Blue users can undo a tweet for a few seconds. If you have ever been aware of an error in a message as soon as you post it, you already know that currently the only option is to delete and republish. With the possibility of reversing the sending, available in other services such as Gmail, you will save yourself having to take those steps and you will be able to edit the message to correct it.

New: Twitter launches subscription service in Canada & Australia. * US version comes later this year for $ 2.99 / month * Canada: $ 3.49 / mo CAD * Australia: $ 4.49 / mo AUD “Twitter Blue” includes: * undo tweet function (ie. edit) * improved bookmarking * priority for Twitter support pic.twitter.com/AhdyI10gIC – Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) June 3, 2021

The second advantage of Twitter Blue consists of improvements related to saving messages, a bookmarking tool that will allow users to have a good record of the tweets they want to keep within the reach of a click. And additionally, also will have priority in terms of technical support by Twitter.

You don’t have to be very shrewd to see clearly that Twitter Blue, at least in its initial deployment, is strongly oriented towards professional accounts, mainly those of brands and companies, much more than the average Twitter user, who as a general rule does not have a special need to save tweet bookmarks, and who does not have a big problem publishing a message for a few seconds before realize that it is wrong and remove it. Not to mention the importance of receiving premium technical support.

For an individual, in my opinion, Twitter Blue is not interesting. It would have to be much cheaper for the benefits it offers to offset a monthly payment. However, we are still in the early days of this subscription mode, we will have to wait a few months to check its evolution, and if at any time it begins to add more interesting functions for private users.