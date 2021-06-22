Twitter begins to test the ‘Super Follow’ and the payment Spaces

Twitter begins testing some of its next monetization options in the United States. The social network opened the application process for a limited number of users to access some of its anticipated features: Super Follow and Ticketed Spaces.

US users can sign up through a new section called “Monetization” that appears in the sidebar of mobile apps. In principle, Super Follow is limited to iOS users, while Ticketed Spaces appears on both iPhone and Android.

Twitter’s intention is to test the scope of these new features and refine the details needed for a massive launch in the coming months. For the social network it will also serve as a thermometer of your income distribution format and the evolution of the corresponding percentages.

Super Follow and paid Spaces, the features that come to Twitter

Twitter announced the Super Follow last February, but its requirements and features were only leaked earlier this month. To access this function, accounts must have at least 10,000 followers, have published a minimum of 25 tweets in the last 30 days, and their holders must be over 18 years of age.

Through Super Follow, users can offer access to exclusive content in exchange for a monthly subscription. It can have a value of $ 2.99, $ 4.99 or $ 9.99 dollars.

In the case of Ticketed Spaces, these are live audio rooms but with paid access. This allows users to “sell tickets” to those who wish to share the Twitter voice chat space with them. This function is limited to accounts with more than a thousand followers, who have organized at least three Spaces in the previous 30 days. The chosen ones they can charge between a minimum of $ 1 and a maximum of $ 999 dollars for access to their rooms.

Big news. Starting today, you can apply to be one of the first to try Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows with your audience. pic.twitter.com/nwtD7dmY7I – Twitter Media (@TwitterMedia) June 22, 2021

Regarding the distribution of funds, Twitter ensures that those who try the Super Follow and Ticketed Spaces they can keep up to 97% of the income. The social network will take a 3% cut until user earnings exceed $ 50,000. When the income is higher than this figure, the platform will increase its participation up to 20%. Anyway, you also have to take into account the commissions that the App Store and Play Store charge for in-app purchases.

The truth is that Twitter’s monetization functions are getting closer and closer, also remembering that Twitter Blue has already been launched, the version of the social network with a subscription cost.

