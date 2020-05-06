         Twitter begins to suggest that you “rethink” your response if it considers it offensive and shows a new design for the threads

Twitter continues to test and implement features to reduce harassment and bullying on its platform. With the latest experiment, the social network will ask users if you want to “rethink” your answer before posting a potentially offensive tweet.

It is a test they are taking on iOS with a reduced number of users. A tweet from the Twitter support account states that “when things get hot, you can say things you don’t want to say.”

When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to check your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful. – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

An experiment that will last several weeks

It is a new measure by the company to promote a healthier conversation within the platform. Sunita Saligram, Global Director of Security Policy and trust on Twitter, he told . they seek to encourage people to “rethink their behavior and rethink their language.”

As we said, right now it is a limited test, and the company ensures that this message only a small percentage of iOS users will see it. We do not know if they will take this test to other operating systems or the web version and, above all, if it is something that is here to stay.

This experiment started yesterday and they state that it will last for a few weeks and that will take place globally (although only with those tweets and responses that will be published in English).

What is clear is that Twitter is trying to mitigate one of its biggest problems from different angles. We will have to wait to see if these experiments work and finally end up implementing them.

New thread design

Additionally, Twitter has begun testing a new thread design in what appears to be an effort to make who is talking to whom more visible. This can be seen in the attached GIF in the following tweet from @TwitterSupport.

Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

As we see, the new design makes use of lines and indents to make it clear that an answer is intended for a specific tweet, something that will surely be more useful in long threads and with dozens of responses.

