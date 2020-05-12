         Twitter begins to show warnings in tweets containing disinformation about the coronavirus

Twitter has been taking some measures to try to combat disinformation at a time as delicate as the one we are experiencing worldwide. Tweets rejecting “social distancing” have already been banned in late March, and now new measures are coming to limit the spread of potentially harmful content.

Through an entry on the company’s blog, Twitter has announced that they will begin show a series of warnings or labels in those tweets about the coronavirus that contain “controversial or misleading information”.

“We will provide users with additional explanations and clarifications from authorized sources in those Tweets whose content may cause them to continue to be confused or feel cheated.”

Now available and in 40 languages

These new labels will be linked to a page where we will find a selection of tweets or third-party websites that are experts in the subject under discussion.

The platform had previously announced that they would be in charge of labeling or eliminating erroneous information that could cause physical harm or generalized panic, including all kinds of conspiracy theories. This measure would seek to expand said policies.

Yoel Roth, head of integrity for Twitter, clarified an important point by answering a question asked by Donnie O’Sullivan (CNN journalist). According to Roth, This measure will also apply to tweets posted by leaders and politicians. from around the world (yes, including Donald Trump).

These labels will apply to anyone sharing misleading information that meets the requirements of our policy, including world leaders. – Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) May 11, 2020

These measures are already beginning to apply, and are currently available for 40 languages. An important fact is that some tweets that have been previously published will already show these warnings.

“This measure, which will also be applied retrospectively to Tweets posted prior to today. Is one more step in our policy of addressing content that directly runs counter to the COVID-19 guidelines from authoritative global public health sources. and local “.

This has been one of the most recurrent controversies, since at the end of March (when they announced that they prohibited disinformation about COVID-19) they decided not to delete an Elon Musk tweet that seemed to breach it:

Kids are essentially immune, but elderly with existing conditions are vulnerable. Family gatherings with close contact between kids & grandparents probably most risky. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

Twitter will indicate that we are facing some type of disinformation in three ways: delete it directly if it is misleading, display a notice if we are faced with a controversial claim, or do nothing if it is an unverified claim.

At present it is not very clear how the platform will find potentially harmful tweets. What we do know is that Twitter will use “internal systems to proactively monitor COVID-19 related content” as well as “trust trusted partners” to assess the level of tweet risk.

