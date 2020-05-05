Twitter has just caused an earthquake in the political spheres by announcing that he is going to prohibit using his social network to hang up paid ads and campaigns on political interests and partisan. He thus leaves his great rivals –Facebook, Instagram, Google…- in a difficult situation to position yourself regarding neutrality on the Internet.

Jack dorsey, one of the founders of Twitter, has announced in his profile the reasons and details of this important decision: “We have made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter worldwide. We believe that the reach of the political message must be earned, not buy yourself “And then explain those” reasons “:

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons… 🧵 – jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

> “A political message gains reach when people choose to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach eliminates that decision, forcing highly optimized political messages targeting people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.”

> “While Internet advertising is incredibly powerful and highly effective for commercial advertisers, that power carries significant risks for politics, where it can be used to influence votes and affect the lives of millions.”

> “Political ads on the Internet present completely new challenges to civic discourse: machine learning-based optimization and micro-targeting, unverified misleading information and deep counterfeiting. All at increasing speed, sophistication and overwhelming scale. “

> “These challenges will affect ALL internet communications, not just political ads. It is better to focus our efforts on the root issues, without the added burden and complexity of taking money. Trying to fix both means not fixing either well and it hurts our credibility. “

> “For example, it is not credible for us to say,” We are working hard to prevent people from playing games on our systems to spread misleading information, but if someone pays us to attack and force people to see their political ad … well … they can say whatever they want! “

> “We consider stopping only candidate ads, but broadcast ads present a way to bypass it. Also, it’s not fair to everyone except candidates to buy ads for the issues they want to drive. So we’ll stop them, too.”

Facebook is currently one of the great scenarios for advertising political parties and their message campaigns for citizens. Just yesterday, Podemos, Más País PSOE denounced a hidden campaign in networks that they attribute to the PP to encourage abstention among the left-wing electorate, in order to benefit from the distribution of seats.

