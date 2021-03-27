Twitter asks users if they want the social network to include Facebook-style emojis

Twitter has sent some users of your platform a poll to probe your opinion on the possible introduction of a feature present in the social network Facebook: emoji reactions in tweets.

Throughout the month of March, the platform has shown some users a survey on the set of emojis that they might like the most, with different variations. This is a feature similar to Facebook Reactions.

Twitter also asks the survey participants how they would feel if they saw the reactions of other users in their ‘tweets’, especially with the negative reactions, or the potential use they would make of the angry emoji.

Emoji sets collect reactions such as ‘Like’ (heart), funny (laughing face with tears), interesting (face with hand on chin) and sad (face with sad gesture and a tear).

Those that pose variations are: ‘Incredible’ (or face of astonishment or a fire), ‘Agree’ (thumb up or a round icon with the number 100 or with an arrow pointing up) or ‘Disagree’ (thumb down, orange icon with a ‘no’ or a down arrow).

Twitter has confirmed the work on the Reactions to TechCrunch, which for the moment is exploratory through a survey, as they want to gather additional context with the opinions of the participants. It also ensures that reactions would not replace the currently working heart emoji.