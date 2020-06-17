Some users with iOS operating system can already add 140-second voice messages to their tweets

. –

Twitter announced this Wednesday that it has begun to allow some users to access the social network through devices Manzana with operating system iOS add to your tweets voice messages 140 seconds long.

In a post on the company’s official blog, product designer Maya Patterson and software engineer Rémy Bourgoin revealed the novelty, which is currently only available « to a limited group of people, » all of whom are iPhone phone users. or iPad tablets.

« Sometimes 280 characters is not enough and some nuances of the conversation are lost. So starting today, we start testing a new functionality that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter: your own voice « , wrote the employees of the social network of the blue bird.

To add a voice message to a tweet, the user must press the new icon in which wavelengths are represented before publishing it, which will open a screen with a recording button that will allow recording audio of up to 140 seconds.

In case these 140 seconds are exceeded, Twitter it will automatically start a new recording that will be published in a new tweet in the manner of one of the traditional threads on the platform.

The rest of the users will then see the tweet published with an image indicating that it is accompanied by an audio message, on which they must click if they want to hear it.

The company based in San Francisco (California, United States) explained that the objective is to make this function available to all Internet users who use an operating system iOS in the coming weeks, but did not give details about whether it will be extended to Android users in the future as well.

Twitter reported in April that during the first quarter of 2020, it registered losses of $ 8 million that contrasted with the 191 million benefits it obtained in the same period of 2019, a change that the company attributed to a greater slowdown in revenue than expected as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. .