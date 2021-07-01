Twitter announces launch of its own NFT collection

Twitter today announced the launch of its own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will be available on Rarible.

Today, June 30, has become the focus of the NFT ecosystem. The official Twitter account has updated his bio, which reads “dropping NFTs all day”.

Included in the profile is a header image from one of the old tweets from NFT creator @Digitalartchic, which reads, “I stopped moisturizing because tweeting about NFT keeps me young now.”

The artist responded to the updated Twitter profile in surprise, saying “Wait what?”

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ol8DeLsqusDTYtI9jadLfQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTc3Ny4wODEwODEwODEwODE-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aUH0UOGy0zkxUAw12ZOP9A–~B/aD01OTk7dz03NDA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/789a399988b7f08b2b711ac87e2803c5″/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Ol8DeLsqusDTYtI9jadLfQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTc3Ny4wODEwODEwODEwODE-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/aUH0UOGy0zkxUAw12ZOP9A–~B/aD01OTk7dz03NDA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/789a399988b7f08b2b711ac87e2803c5″ class=”caas-img”/>

According to the pinned tweet, Twitter is rolling out “140 free NFTs for 140 of you best friends”. The probable reason for the number 140 relates to the number of characters that users are allowed per tweet.

The Twitter collection is launched on the NFT Rarible platform. The collection is titled “The 140 Collection”.

The account has tweeted eight different NFT examples that will likely be available, however, there are no further instructions or announcements on how one will get NFTs from Twitter.

The NFT craze won’t fade anytime soon

While some have speculated that the NFT hype is ending, it appears that this is not the case.

Most recently, the digital artist and record holder for the most expensive NFT in history, Beeple announced the launch of its own NFT site called WENEW. The platform is said to commemorate historic moments in sports, music, art, and more.

The digital native generation appears to be finding value in collectibles like NFTs, which correlates with their appetite for investing in cryptocurrencies.

Celebrities like famed rapper Jay-Z are also late to the market, having released their first album titled “Reasonable Doubt” as an NFT, which is currently up for auction at Sotheby’s. The auction price currently stands at $ 35,000.

Read more

Cryptopunk NFT

Traditional art joining the NFT space

Traditional art continues to expand into the digital realm. Popular works of art by Picasso and Andy Warhol have recently been auctioned as NFT, and Andy Warhol’s “Three Self-Portraits” sold for $ 2.8 million to Tron founder Justin Sun.

Another popular NFT currently up for auction is Tim Berners-Lee’s original source code for the World Wide Web (WWW).

The auction currently taking place at Sotheby’s is expected to generate large amounts of money as, once completed, will make the winner the owner of the 9,555 lines of code that Berners-Lee originally created.

The Twitter post announcing launch of its own NFT collection was first seen on BeInCrypto.