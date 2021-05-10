Twitter also asks Ayuso to show the Sarasola bill

Ayuso, working during the pandemic from the apartment where he stayed (Photo: El País)

Since ‘Salvados’ launched the preview of the program with which the new season began, criticism against Isabel Díaz Ayuso began to follow. The current acting president of the Community of Madrid was chosen for a first chapter that has raised blisters on Twitter. The malaise in social networks is due to the controversy with the alleged payments of 5,680 euros in payment of the rent of the luxury apartment where he stayed during the first state of alarm.

It is a receipt that the popular leader showed the journalist and in which he would have paid more, specifically an amount of 160 euros, which Gonzo himself outlined during the interview. The reactions from the tweeters have not been expected and of all the publications, the one that is repeated the most is the request for Díaz Ayuso to make public the invoices to the signature of businessman Kike Sarasola, which would only have been shown to the La Sexta team.

I am a pringada, I have paid more Isabel Díaz Ayuso, acting president of the Community of Madrid

In an ironic or more critical tone, there have also been numerous complaints that accuse ‘Salvados’ of whitewashing the figure of Ayuso or being too soft with her in a program that delved into the keys to his electoral campaign. Of course, Toni Cantó heads the list of defenders of Ayuso, who upon learning of his ‘tip’ declared the following: “I’m a pringada.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

“Santiago Abascal is extreme right?” Ayuso gets completely wet with his answer

Ayuso reacts to seeing himself in ‘La Tuerka’ and explains the reason why it was

Ayuso enters the Caja Mágica and what happens on the track is not wasted

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.