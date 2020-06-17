Let the Hunger Games begin, the audios have reached Twitter.

We feared this moment, and now it has arrived: Twitter already allows you to record voice memos to publish them as a tweet, Although at the moment it is something that has not reached all users. However, some have already started receiving this new feature that is coming to the platform.

The process is simple, and we will show it to you next, as well as everything that, for the moment, is known about this new function that launches the social network that, until now, it had not implemented, not even in private messages. And the truth is that it is something that we do not know whether to celebrate, or fear.

You can now post voice memos on Twitter, but only on iOS

Voice memos or colloquially called « audios » have reached Twitter after having been paraded by a large number of social networks – such as Instagram – and, especially, by messaging services, in which this feature is essential, that many of us use to send a long message or, simply, when we don’t feel like writing, for example, on WhatsApp. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about.

Now these voice notes are only available to iOS users, since in Android, as usually happens with many things, we have to wait, and adding them to a tweet is as simple as attaching a photo or video, and, as with these two multimedia elements, they can also be combined with a written tweet that completes the information of what we want to transmit.

On the Twitter timeline, these voice memos will appear in a format similar to the video, in which the user photo of the person who uploaded it will appear, with a background around it and a play button. Something simple, but that allows us to distinguish it very well from a video.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD – Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

How do you send voice memos on Twitter?

The process of sending voice notes on Twitter is very simple, since it appears like any other attachment you want to insert in the tweet, and, specifically, it appears next to the camera icon, it has no loss. Once you have selected it, another screen will appear in which you must press the record button and start speaking so that what you say is saved and attached to the tweet in the way we have told you before.

We recommend you | The best books to learn about social networks

Twitter, which has always been a social network more to read than to play content – although it has support for audio, video and even live broadcasts – gives a new twist to its possibilities, and It progresses a little in this sense offering a more in which its users can express themselves.

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Andro4all