The feature will be available to iOS users in the coming weeks.

Twitter announced this Wednesday that it has begun to allow some users to access the social network through Apple devices with iOS operating system add 140-second voice messages to your tweets.

In an entry on the company’s official blog, the product designer Maya Patterson and software engineer Rémy Bourgoin revealed the novelty, which at the moment is only available “for a limited group of people”, all of them users of iPhone phones or iPad tablets.

Tweets with audio are rolling out on iOS and we only have one thing to say about it pic.twitter.com/CZvQC1fo1W – Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

“Sometimes 280 characters is not enough and some nuances of the conversation are lost. So starting today, we start testing a new functionality that will add un a more human touch to the way we use Twitter: your own voice“Wrote the employees of the social network of the blue bird.

To add a voice message to a tweet, the user must press the new icon in which wavelengths are represented before publishing it, which will open a screen with a record button that will allow you to record audio of up to 140 seconds.

In case these 140 seconds are exceeded, Twitter will automatically start a new recording that will be published in a new tweet in the manner of one of the traditional platform threads.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD – Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

The rest of the users will then see the published tweet with an image indicating that it is accompanied by an audio message, on which they must click if you want to hear it.

The company based in San Francisco (California, USA) explained that the goal is to make this function available for all Internet users who use an iOS operating system in the coming weeks, but did not give details about whether it will be extended to Android users in the future as well.

