         Twitter adds warning system and hides unverified content about COVID-19

The fight against disinformation is key on social networks, especially with the current health emergency situation that can lead to hoaxes, false news and data without checking respective to everything that surrounds COVID-19. Twitter is one of the social networks in which information is shared and propagated fasterDetection of unverified information is crucial to curb disinformation.

Twitter has just announced changes at the how news related to COVID-19 will be addressed, through a new system of labels and warning messages that will serve both to regulate the content that is uploaded to the social network and to provide context and additional information about some tweets.

The new tagging system for tweets

Twitter already introduced at the beginning of the year a system to tag tweets that included images or videos manipulated through a small message on the foot of the tweet itself. Efforts are now focused on the COVID-19 issue, adding a label system similar for “potentially harmful and misleading” information related to the topic.

“Earlier this year, we introduced a new tag for tweets containing manipulated media. Similar tags will now appear in Tweets containing potentially harmful and misleading COVID-19-related information. This will apply to tweets sent before today (Day 11 of May).”

How will this label be applied? According to the content itself. In some cases a “Get information about COVID-19” label will appear. Through it, we will access verified information (it has not yet been specified through which means) so that we can have first-hand truthful information.

In the most serious cases, Twitter will hide the content warning its problems. However, we can see them displaying the tweet itself with the “see” button.

In the most severe cases, Twitter will hide the posts under a notice that some of the content conflicts with information contrasted with experts. However, if we want to see it, we will have a button next to it to display the tweet, knowing that the information it is showing is not correct. Twitter divides the content into three levels, showing warnings in the first two cases and coming to censor tweets in the latter case.

Misleading information: statements or statements that have been confirmed as false or misleading by experts in the field, such as public health authorities.

Disputed claims: statements or affirmations in which the accuracy, veracity or credibility of the claim is contested or unknown.

Misleading information– Information (which could be true or false) that is not confirmed at the time it is shared.

The social network claims that content is already being verified and tagged to display these warnings, available now for all users.

