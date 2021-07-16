Twitter adds subtitles to voice tweets, although these are still not available on Android | Technology

Voice tweets have a new functionality, Twitter has added subtitles to improve accessibility. Of course, this type of tweets is still exclusive to iOS users.

In June of last year voice tweets were presented, this new way of posting messages on Jack Dorsey’s social network came exclusively for iOS users. It is July 2021 and Android users are still waiting for the arrival of this feature to the version of the application for the Google operating system.

Twitter’s plans seem to go in other ways and the launch of voice tweets on Android is not a priority. What does seem to be a priority is accessibility, as voice tweets now include subtitles. This addition will improve the interaction of people with complete or partial hearing problems with this type of content.

We took your feedback and we’re doing the work. To improve accessibility features, captions for voice Tweets are rolling out today. Now when you record a voice Tweet, captions will automatically generate and appear. To view the captions on web, click the “CC” button. https://t.co/hrdI19Itu6 pic.twitter.com/pDlpOUgV6l – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2021

As for the languages ​​available for these automatic subtitles, at the moment there are not many languages ​​within the range that Twitter offers. The ones you have included are: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean, and Italian. They intend on Twitter to add many more languages ​​in the future.

To find out if subtitles are available, the first thing is to have an iPhone, the second is to look for a voice tweet and when entering that publication when the content begins to play, “CC” should appear in the upper right, which is the letters that indicate that there are subtitles available.

There will be more changes on Twitter, but none will be the one that all community managers ask for: you will not be able to edit the tweets yet.

The truth is that this addition by Twitter is interesting for users at a general level and much more if we take into account that it improves the use for certain sectors. The only drawback is the one we discussed at the beginning, voice tweets are not yet available on Android. IPhone users are the only ones who can publish this content.

It makes little sense that today there are so many differences in the same application depending on the mobile operating system. It is nothing new, because something similar happens on Instagram with the new functionalities and features. But it is time for software segregation to end.