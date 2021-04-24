Twitter adds 4K support for images on Android and iOS

04/24/2021 at 1:20 PM CEST

Following testing the company launched in March, iOS and Android Twitter users can now upload and view 4K footage. To do it, all you have to do is navigate to “data usage” section in settings and simply update the selection by pressing “high quality images”. Of course, if you are concerned about adding 4K images to your timeline, you will surely have to bear in mind that this can consume the data of your mobile rate, so you have to be careful.

Last March, Twitter conducted an in-depth process of testing full-size image previews on a small number of users on Android and iOS. Currently, the platform automatically cuts images to save space on the TL. However, if you want to avoid this, you can update the application and find this new and interesting functionality, especially for those who want to save time loading images by clicking on it.