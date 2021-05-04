Twitter Acquires Scroll News Company In Effort To Promote Subscriptions

By Sheila Dang

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it has bought news technology company Scroll, which it will use as part of an upcoming subscription offering.

Twitter has been working to offer new types of content on its site, including long content and audio, after acquiring the Revue newsletter platform.

Scroll allows users to subscribe to and read ad-free news articles from outlets including Insider, BuzzFeed, and USA Today. The company says that publications that work with Scroll make more money than offering advertising.

The deal will help Twitter put together subscription features, such as allowing users access to exclusive news media features or a Revue newsletter, Twitter added.

The finanacial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

