Twitch will prohibit users from displaying “serious conduct” off its platform

By Elizabeth Culliford

Apr 7 (Reuters) – The live streaming service Twitch will ban users who belong to hate groups or pose credible threats of mass violence, in a new approach to moderating the platform, the company said on Wednesday.

The platform owned by Amazon Inc, which is popular with video game fans, said that under its new rules it will take action against offline offenses that pose a “substantial security risk” to its community.

It said examples of this “serious conduct” include terrorist activities, child sexual exploitation, violent extremism, credible threats of mass violence, knowingly carrying out or acting as an accessory to a sexual assault, and threatening Twitch or its staff.

“Taking action against misconduct that occurs entirely outside of our service is a novel approach for both Twitch and the industry at large, but we believe getting it right is crucial,” the company said in a blog post.

The major social media companies, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, largely focus their rules and actions on content and activity in current services, with exceptions for certain individuals or organizations that they have designated as dangerous or violent.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)