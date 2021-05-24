The video game platform Twitch follows in the footsteps of Instagram and now its users will be able to choose the pronoun by which they want to be identified.

Even the social network admitted that they were wrong by not paying much attention to who or who was behind the creations.

“When viewers talk about why they like Twitch, they aren’t just talking about the content. They talk about the creators, what matters to them and the communities they have built. By expanding the tags, we are giving creators more ways to be discovered and viewers more ways to find communities they want to call home, ”the company says on its blog.



Twitch will allow its users to choose their pronoun, like Instagram

With this in mind, Twitch will offer its users more than 350 new tags related to their gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health and much more.

The tag list includes transgender, black, disabled, veteran, and Vtuber (virtual influencer), among many others.

This announcement comes a few days after Instagram announced new non-binary pronouns.

Which speaks of an advance of social networks towards the inclusion of non-binary gender.

Twitch was supported by several independent organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and other experts focused on advancing underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA +, the disabled, and underserved communities.

In addition, the platform was open to listening to members of the Twitch community for their opinion.

“To add these new labels, we wanted to make sure we were as inclusive as possible.”

Twitch grows in Mexico

This modification is important because this platform increasingly captures its users.

So much so that people who use the platform spend more time than on YouTube and, in the case of Mexico, its users spend more time than they read per day.

The streaming platform hopes that these new tags will help all communities, but especially those that are underrepresented, grow and prosper.

In addition, it warns that users who use these labels as a means to harass those who display them will be subject to the application of its Harassment and Hateful Conduct Policy.

“To help protect against malicious behavior, we encourage creators to familiarize themselves with available moderation tools, use moderators on their channels, and report anyone who violates our Community Guidelines,” the company wrote.

Twitch will offer more information in a live stream on May 26 at 9:30 AM PST to talk more about the tags and answer questions from the chat.