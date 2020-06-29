The official Twitch account of the American president Donald Trump has been temporarily suspended for violation of the company’s policies on hate behavior. The events occurred a long time ago, when in a speech he assured that “When Mexico sends its people, they are not sending the best”. Do you remember?

“They are sending people who have a lot of problems, and they are bringing those problems with us. They bring drugs. They are bringing crime. They are rapists. And some, I suppose, are good people. But I talk to the border guards and they tell us what we are getting. And it just makes common sense. It just has common sense. They don’t send us the right people, ”said the President of the United States in a livestream that was broadcast on the platform.

This speech occurred at a 2016 rally, but it is not the only one for which the account was taken from him. Another message from June 20 this year also broke Twitch’s Hateful Conduct and Harassment rules.

“Hey, it’s 1:00 in the morning and it’s very hard. I have used the word from time to time, man, a very hard man is entering through the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a street vendor or whatever What can i do. And you call 911 and they say, “Sorry, this number doesn’t work anymore.” By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it’s a young woman, an older woman, a young man, or an older man and you are sleeping, “Trump said in the second message.

“Hate-promoting behavior is not allowed on Twitch. In accordance with our policies, President Trump’s channel received a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on the broadcast, and the offensive content was removed, ”a company spokesperson said.

Trump’s suspension from Twitch comes the same day that Reddit banned subreddits deemed to be propagators of hateful content, such as / The_Donald who is not officially associated with the President.