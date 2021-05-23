Twitch subscriptions will cost according to the standard of living of each country: precedent for Netflix or Disney? | Technology

Twitch decides to tackle an issue that is taboo for many Internet companies: uniformity of quotas. Will it become a trend, or is it an isolated case?

Twitch is a streaming platform where users upload their videos live. Mainly video game gameplay, but also fashion, curiosities, gossip, etc.

Includes the option of subscribe to a channel, at a price of 4.99 euros per month, to get some privileges in the form of chat for subscribers only, direct exclusive only for them, custom emoticons, emblems, giveaways, etc.

It is easy to see where the problem is. Perhaps 4.99 euros (dollars) a month is not a lot of money for an American who ranges 3,000, 5,000 dollars a month. But it is an important amount for a Spaniard who earns 900 euros… or for an African or an Asian who earns the equivalent of 100 euros per month.

The streaming-focused social network has broken records in the last year. We are going to know the reasons for its success, how it works, and some tricks to take advantage of it.

It is a problem that occurs in practically all subscriptions, from Spotify to Netflix, Disney +, etc.

It is true that most have different prices for developing countries, but in general They tend to equalize certain areas such as the United States, Europe, Australia and Japan, when a Spaniard, a Portuguese or an Italian earn half or a third of that of a German, a Swede, or an American.

It is also true that in these countries the prices of basic products are higher (food, transport, accommodation), but there is still an imbalance, and there it is cheaper to sign up for subscriptions or buy video games, which have a unified price of 60 o 70 euros for the entire European Union.

This is recognized by Twitch, which has given important data: the number of subscribers is 50% lower in Europe than in the United States. And 80% less in Latin America.

Twitch has announced “because many fans have requested it” (as if they had not realized it before), that will lower the price of the subscription to adjust to the standard of living of each country.

It is an important announcement because it talks about adjust prices country by country, and not by continents or zones. It has already lowered the quota in Turkey and Mexico, and in the coming months it will do so with the rest of the countries, including Spain.

This is going to affect streamers, who they will earn less with subscribers from the countries with the lowest quotas. But Twitch hopes it will pay off, with more subscriptions. Even so, it is going to implement a Guarantee Plan where it will financially compensate streamers during the first 12 months, so that their income does not fall.

Twitch has brought a taboo topic to the table for most Internet companies: adjust prices to the economy of each country. It does not seem fair that a subscription to Netflix, Disney +, online gaming on PS5 or Xbox Series X or Steam games are worth the same in Spain and Portugal, as in Germany, Sweden or the Netherlands.

Will they ever dare to adjust it? While they are unlikely to be successful, Twitch has touched on a sensitive topic that more companies will need to address when the subscription bubble bursts shortly.