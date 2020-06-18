Twitch, the popular live video streaming service, has announced that its broadcast software is coming to the Mac in the form of a public beta. With this app the process for broadcasting on Twitch is simplified notably on apple brand computers.

Twitch Studio, the alternative to YouTube

One of the main advantages that Twitch has over other alternatives is, according to the company, ease of use. Amazon originally launched Twitch Studio for Windows only, now with the arrival on Mac it is expected that even more users can use the Studio service for their broadcasts.

Twitch mentions several cool Twitch features Studio on their website:

Easy to set up: With guided onboarding, automatic hardware detection, and recommended settings, you’ll get step-by-step setup for the best streaming quality. Our built-in desktop audio capture capability also allows you to easily share audio from your Internet browser or computer directly to your stream, without the need for additional configuration. Tic Integration: Twitch Studio has everything you need to start engaging with your audience, including built-in alerts and chat integration. Personalization: Easily personalize the look and feel of your stream with different layouts (like a full-screen webcam design perfect for chatting with your community), and customize the sound of your stream by adding multiple audio devices. You can even mix your content by connecting your iPhone or iPad and sharing the screen with your stream. Look for more customization options that we will launch soon.

To the surprise of some Twitch has emerged as a serious YouTube competitor in several ways. Obviously, and more being such a young service, it has a long way to go, but the direction taken, adding the new Twitch Studio for Mac, seems very promising.

We can download Twitch Studio on their website for free.

