The beta of VALORANT It captured the eyes of the developer’s fans. The title came out in the early access phase and only some regions and players with a password could access it.

The new bet of Riot GamesHowever, he opted for a more dynamic system to promote player interest: Any streaming of the game through Twitch could randomly give away a game key to one of his viewers.

However, it was a matter of days for some users to start looking for possible flaws in the system, or how to play with it within their own limits.

Thus, according to Polygon reports, 24/7 streams of the game began to appear, which, in order not to be downloaded for not having content, showed ipre-recorded images of some real streamings.

Now, Twitch announced that it will not only be downloading such fake broadcasts whose sole purpose is to cultivate passwords, but will also permanently sanction accounts that do so.

“This impairs the integrity of our Drops Program, so we have updated our Community Guidelines to clarify that cheating on any Twitch reward system is prohibited“The company assured.

📢 We’ve heard concerns about creators continuously streaming VODs while tagging the channel as “Live” to farm Valorant Drops. This harms the integrity of our Drops Program so we’ve updated our Community Guidelines to clarify that cheating any Twitch rewards system is prohibited. – Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) April 28, 2020

