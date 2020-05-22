The list includes classics such as Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2002 or Samurai Shodown 2.

Time to get nostalgic!Amazon and SNKhave announced a new promotion to celebrate theNeo Geo 30th anniversary, and it is one of those that involves games to add to our digital libraries. Throughout the summer, users ofTwitch Primecan be done with multiple batches of legendary titles from the console, to amass a collection of22 video gamesThis is one of the most interesting bonuses the subscription service has shared to date, hands down.

There are several lots on the way, the first with 7 gamesThefirst batchBe available Tuesday, May 26, and include seven games: Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star, Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Pulstar, and Samurai Shodown II. It will only be possible to access them for a limited time, but once they are claimed, they will remain in our possession forever.

It is not clear when the’round 2′ of promotional gamesto Twitch Prime, but we do know that they will include Garou: Mark of the Wolves, The Last Blade 2, Metal Slug 2, The King of Fighters 98 Ultimate Match Final Edition, Sengoku 3 and King of the Monsters. In short, a good list of names that come directly from the golden era of the arcades and cover (mainly) fighting games, but also shoot ’em up and beat’ em up.

In case you are not familiar with the matter, we remind you that Twitch Prime is asubscription servicefor the video game viewing platform, which regularly gifts its subscribers with very popular new games or add-ons for games as a service (GTA Online, Warframe, Destiny 2 and more). If you are already subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can also access these rewards.

