Twitch modifies its conduct policy and may suspend you for your behavior off the platform | Technology

Twitch has decided to apply tougher measures to people who harass other users, even off the platform.

Twitch is the fashion platform where content creators play or carry out any other activity —Ibai Llanos broadcast a LaLiga match— live and they interact with their followers through a chat that the creator can see at any time, which means direct communication of the viewer with the creator, something that has been quite important in the face of the platform’s triumph over other alternatives that do not offer such close communication. Its particular performance is one of its virtues.

But, as happens in any field, the platform must know how to manage its success and prevent the situation from getting out of control for the worse, reason why the company has updated its conduct policy in order to protect users who are on the platform to have a good time.

As the platform has published in a statement, they will take action against the accounts involved in violations, even outside of Twitch, even reaching indefinite suspension from the first case, and it will do it when it is of any of these behaviors:

Deadly violence and violent extremism. Terrorist activities or recruitment. Explicit or credible threats of mass violence (for example, threats against a group of people, events or places where people gather). Hold a leadership position in or belong to a known hate group. Deliberately engaging in or deliberately complying with non-consensual sexual activities or sexual assaults Sexual exploitation of minors, such as the recruitment of minors and the solicitation or distribution of sexual material from minors. Actions that directly and explicitly compromise the physical security of the Twitch community. Explicit or credible threats against Twitch, including its employees.

“Since we have less context about behaviors that occur outside of Twitch, as a general rule we will need verifiable evidence of these activities before taking action. In most cases, we will need links to posts or content uploaded directly by the offending user “, establishes the company in its policies.

This implies that any user can be penalized for their activity outside of Twitch, provided that this is constitutive of an offense. In this sense, Twitch has also wanted to clarify that screenshots and other content that can be manipulated will not be considered sufficient to suspend an account. Even the door is opened to the collaboration of external legal advisors to investigate serious crimes of harassment external to the platform.

Of course, Twitch has wanted to put harassment among users in the center of the board, and its new measures are designed both to discourage this and to penalize it to protect the experience of its users and to continue growing as a platform.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Jacinto Araque.