Twitch lowers the price of its subscriptions and adjusts them to the local currency

Twitch took an important step in strengthening the paid subscriber base. The platform announced that will lower subscription prices worldwide and it will adapt them to the currency and economic reality of each country. The measure will be effective from this Thursday, May 20.

Mexico and Turkey will be the countries that will debut subscriptions with local prices. But the promise is to expand the initiative to other markets over the months. For logical reasons, there will be no change in the base price of the subscription in the United States.

As explained by Twitch, the price of a Tier 1 subscription is equivalent to $ 4.99 worldwide. The problem is that, many times, the exchange of the US currency to local currencies is unfavorable. This is especially true in countries where devaluations occur on a recurring basis.

If the streaming platform no longer ties the value of subscriptions to a dollar rate, more people can choose to make an economic contribution that is adjusted to their possibilities.

This is not just an anecdote, it is clearly reflected in the figures. The percentage of active users in Europe or Asia, who support creators with a subscription, is approximately 50% lower than in North America. In Latin America, it is almost 80% lower. Now is the time to offer subscription prices that match the viewer’s country of residence. Pricing that allows more viewers than ever to show their support and enjoy the benefits of a subscription. Twitch

Credit: Twitch

As said, Mexico and Turkey will be the first to experience the reduction in the price of Twitch subscriptions. From now on, Tier 1 subscriptions They will cost 48 Mexican pesos (2.42 dollars) and 9.90 Turkish liras (1.19 dollars). The platform has promised to expand the measure to more countries in Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East in the near future. It will be from the third quarter of 2021.

The streaming service acknowledged that the drop in the values ​​of local subscriptions can negatively impact the immediate economic income of streamers. For that reason, announced a twelve month plan which “guarantees a certain level of income for eligible creators.”

“We are confident that lower subscription prices will drive creators’ growth and long-term revenue, but we know we must also minimize potential drops in creator income during this period of initial adjustment “, they assured from Twitch. The scope of the creator support program is detailed in the Help section of the platform.

