Twitch fills up with ‘hot’ bikini-clad women

Amouranth is the most popular streamer on Twitch and has joined the new trend.

The platform Twitch is fashionable and generating content in it is no longer just a matter of ‘influencers’ and ‘gamers’. For some time now, journalists, personalities from the entertainment world and even personalities from the political spectrum have seen a vein in this alternative to traditional media and social networks. Messages arrive much more effectively to the audience and content creators monetize their work in a simpler and more generous way thanks to the subscriber presence. Twitch, owned by Amazon, is an evolution of television and even Youtube, and it has become the bridge that unites diverse professions with the world of streaming. Interactions and access to a wide range of exclusive content generated by their favorite communicators make this platform one of the preferred ones for users. Journalists like Nico Abad, Siro López, Antoni Daimiel, Maldini, Emilio Domenech; politicians like the American, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez or formations like More Madrid use Twitch in the same way as the most successful streamers and gamers of the moment, such as Ibai Llanos. However, as in any ecosystem in which content is created, there is also room for creators who touch the limits of what is acceptable.

Since its inception, Twitch has tried to have zero tolerance for unsuitable contents both in its form and its substance. Their pulse has not trembled to take an iron stance against insults, violence, threats, self-destructive content, harassment, nudes, foul or sexual language. Sanctions or account suspensions for those who do not comply with the rules has become a very common practice since its inception. With this stance, Twitch has always sought to satisfy the general public while offering a consumer safety space of all ages with a very clear idea: that there are no risks that affect their image and reputation. This position has been relatively successful until his policy has become somewhat more lax.

Missypwns is one of the streamers who have maximized their presence on Twitch.

In the middle of last year, when it had already been shown that the consumption and production of content through Twitch had increased during the pandemic, the platform decided to review the Community Guidelines. This is how he made several changes, among which the following stand out: acceptance of cleavage, swimwear, body art, or the opportunity to show women breastfeeding their babies. As the platform announced then, these variations were carried out due to the number of new creators and users who decided to join during the pandemic.

If the previous rules pointed to streamers having to wear clothes “Appropriate for the public”, totally prohibited nudity, “clothing with the intention of being sexually suggestive”, “underwear, intimate clothing or the exposure / focus of male or female genitalia, the buttocks or the nipples ”, at present, only some of these slogans prevail. Now they talk about “A standard coverage level”, where there is no place for any sex or gender can issue full or partial nudity. To do this, they say, “they must cover the area that extends from the hips to the lower part of the pelvis and buttocks.” Women have specific guidelines and one of the variations is that cleavage is not restricted.

Cast the law, set the trap. Since Twitch gave a little more wide manga, users (most of them women) have been able to take advantage of the update to search new ways to generate content attractiveness that helps them gain followers. What can you go out in a bikini while in a pool, beach etc? Well, to create the trend of hot water baths in inflatable pools, which in the slang is called ‘Hot Tub Meta’. This type of streaming would have been unthinkable a few months agoBut now it is being so successful that more and more content creators are choosing to do it. As this theme grows, also criticism increases of those people who do not agree with this way of generating content.

Bikini babes in an inflatable pool are rampant so much that some Twitch purists don’t understand what’s going on.

“I got on Twitch and, seriously, i was confused what kind of app i was using. What happened to Twitch? I really want to know ”, posted on Twitter a user who shared the previews of several of these broadcasts.

And among those streams, headlines like “Yoga at the beginning of the video, dance at the end” (with images of a girl dressed as a cat) or videos where other users who sell physical exercise sessions and end up agreeing to send their photos privately. Even the creator with the most Twitch subscribers, Amouranth, He recognized that since he jumped into the inflatable pool, his followers have increased, and with them, his current account is filled with zeros.

“The largest number of viewers appear when you are in the jacuzzi showing only one a certain amount of leg or arm before entering, “he acknowledged during a talk. “If they see a leg, they blow it. And if they are new, they think, ‘What will the rest of this girl be like?‘. Then they stay and find out, “he added.

The debate is served, on the one hand there are those who defend the women’s freedom to use their sensuality -with limits- as they please … it would be missing more. On the other, there are those who oppose the easy recourse of the sexualization of content on Twitch because they understand it as undervaluing the platform as a space for creative creation – and because it impairs its ability to attract new subscribers. And finally, the fears of those parents who previously allowed their children to navigate this social network with some security and now – only those who realize it – are seeing that there is more and more unsuitable content.

Unless Twitch changes its rules again, this kind of ‘Jacuzzi streams’ they are a legitimate way to broadcast, regardless of whoever it may be. Another thing is that there is free access for minors to see these live shows that border on eroticism (accounts can be created from 13 years of age). It is they who would find yet another way to become victims of erroneous stereotypes that could mark their behavior patterns in society. If Twitch upholds these standards, it is the platform’s responsibility to identify the background and forms used in the broadcasts, as well as the restrict entry to young people of certain agesOnly then can they regain the respect of their parents.

