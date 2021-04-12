Twitch doubles its visits in just one year

04/12/2021 at 9:01 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The pandemic has made the way in which internet entertainment was consumed is configured in a very different way from what happened before. Twitch has achieved tremendous success and more and more people they want to use this platform. Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet has determined that the number of Twitch views has doubled in the span of one year, climbing from 3.1 billion hours in the first quarter of 2020 to 6.3 billion hours in the same quarter of 2021. Much of this growth is due to lockdowns, which caused people to change the way they consume.

It does not happen with other platforms, such as YouTube Gaming, which has bottomed out this year with a terrible drop to 1.37 billion hours of playback. Likewise, Facebook Gaming has shown slow growth with an increase to 1.06 billion hours of visits. This is how the top 3 streaming platforms are closed.

For Twitch, growth has come from streams that are not geared towards gaming. For example, the “chatting” section is the most frequently viewed, something that was not the case before. Old platform classics like Grand Theft Auto V and League of Legends also follow. Even so, small successes appear, such as Free fire or even PUBG Mobile.