Twitch demonetizes Amouranth’s channel: goodbye pools?

Not a week without at least one controversy around Twitch. And without a doubt the last one is giving a lot to talk about, since is directly related to something that has been a recurring topic of conversation for some time between streamers and users of the platform. If you are one of the people who access Twitch on a regular basis, surely with the allusion to the pools of the title you already know perfectly what I am talking about. Otherwise, the first thing is a clarification.

For some time now, a type of content has become popular that, without being specifically outside the rules of the platform, Yes, it is a bit out of what the Twitch content proposal intends to be. I’m talking about a type of transmissions in which young women, generally quite attractive, perform live shows for several hours in a pool with a float, usually shaped like a banana.

It has been some time since Twitch banned naked torsos, both male and female, in live shows, considering as an exception emissions from swimming pools and beaches in which, by context, it is normal for them to be shown. The problem is that, taking advantage of this exception, some streamers have looked for a way to bring a type of content, let’s say sexualized, to a platform that was neither designed for that purpose nor does it want to have that type of content.

During the last months this type of content has proliferated a lot, just like the techniques used by streamers to sexualize said content have done to stay in the limit, but within the rules. An example that I have been able to see quite a bit in recent weeks is that when streamers receive donations, whether in bits or subs as gifts, they turn their backs to the camera, squat down and write down the name of the donor on a blackboard . It does not take much imagination to mentally visualize the view that remains on the screen for a few seconds.

One of the most popular streamers of this new type of content is the North American Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known by her stage name, Amouranth. With 2.8 million followers on his Twitch channel, he has become, probably to his regret, the most visible face of live shows on inflatable pools and banana floats. And I say that much to his regret, because it seems that Twitch has decided to end this type of content, and has begun by partially demonetizing the Amouranth channel, as she herself has told on her Twitter account.

Yesterday I was informed that Twitch has Indefinitely Suspended Advertising on my channel Twitch didn’t reach out in any way whatsoever. I had to initiate the conversation after noticing, without any prior warning, all the ads revenue had disappeared from my Channel Analytics – Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

In this message, Amouranth indicates that he has received a communication from Twitch, in which they inform him that the possibility of broadcasting commercial advertisements on his channel has been suspended. Ads are one of the ways to monetize live streams, since the streamers receive a payment for the advertisements broadcast on the channel and the viewing of them. During his first live after this communication, he tried to use the command that allows to invoke an advertisement at that moment, but predictably it did not work.

It is true that the sanctioning measure, by Twitch, has occurred without prior notice, so that the streamer could have modified its content without having to go through the suspension, but also in his opinion, this is something that everyone was seeing coming. Thus, the complaint does not have so much to do with the criteria applied by the platform, as because there was no prior notice.

And this is what should make us think. It is true that Twitch could have sent some kind of notice before taking this action, but it is no less true that, as she herself affirms, this is something that could be expected, which indicates to us that they were aware of being acting at the limit of what the platform allows, and the bad thing about walking along the limit is that you can end up switching sides without even realizing it.

In its origins, Twitch only allowed video game broadcastsIt was not until it became popular that other categories such as Talk, Art, Politics, etc., were enabled for content not related to games. Even so, and more since its acquisition by Amazon, the platform has always tried (or at least that is what it claims) to be a suitable service for all ages, and it is undoubted that, in this context, contents such as bathing in the pool Amouranth bouncers are somewhat out of place.

However, there are also voices that affirm that there are many other contents not suitable for those under 18 years of age, and that therefore the only type of adult content that the platform rejects is that of an erotic-sexual type. Of course, and this is something that we must not forget, it is those responsible for the platform who choose what type of content they want on it. And that the rules prohibit naked torsos, it was already a clear signal to Hot Tubs that Twitch was not their platform.

What do you think of the demonetization of Amouranth’s channel on Twitch? Do you think the platform has acted correctly, or do you think the pools do have a fit on Twitch?