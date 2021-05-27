Twitch community responds to pool streams

Last week was pretty intense for Twitch, and it is that in just a few days it went from partially demonetizing some channels, preventing them from using the platform’s advertising service, to creating an exclusive category for, precisely, the type of content that had been punished, days before, for the withdrawal of advertising from said channels. And I emphasize at this point, the demonetization was only partial, the subs and bits kept flying in the world of swimming pools, banana floats and close-ups of very specific anatomical portions.

I’m talking, you know, about hot tubs, that kind of live show in which a streamer (usually a woman, although there are also some men who offer that kind of content), wearing a bikini, enters and exits a small inflatable pool , in a content that, although Twitch now intends to sell the motorcycle otherwise, is totally sexualized. Denying it and saying that sexualization is in the eye of the observer is such a childish argument that, frankly, it does not even deserve to be taken into account.

After, according to the platform, complaints from advertisers, who did not want to see their advertisements in said content, Twitch blocked ads on the channels of several of these streamers, with the popular Amouranth as the headliner. It seemed like the end of the pools until, at the end of last week, the company backed down by stating that it allowed such content, something that he made official not only with a long and questionable statement, but also by creating a specific category of stream for this type of content.

I will not delve much into this point, as I already did when it became known about this new category. I’ll just say that, to this day, Twitch regulations still prohibit “Camera content or focus on the breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements.” Precisely the type of content that we can usually find in pool live shows, and just take a quick walk through the category to see it.

Nothing has changed this week regarding Twitch’s stance, but we can’t say the same for content that is grouped under the heading Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches. And it is that, although a good part of the channels that we find when accessing this category is, exactly, what can be expected, also we can find many other live shows who have decided to take refuge under this umbrella to offer its varied contents, in a surprising response. It is important, of course, to clarify that part of them do not actually broadcast live, but rather broadcast videos in a loop.

Top Twitch Pool Channels

My favorite, at the moment, is the MarineMammalRescue channel, in which the dip is being given by several otters, which we undoubtedly see enjoying the bath in a much more sincere way than not a few of the streamers who have set up an inflatable pool in their bedroom. As a person who likes nature, I admit that I have enjoyed this channel a lot… otters are adorable.

In the same vein, I was also captivated by Wazahhh05, although in this case it is not a live channel, but rather plays videos along with the most relaxing music, and which also allocates the collection of the channel to the care of children. animals.

Without leaving the animal kingdom, another Twitch channel that has joined the pool category is WildlifeCam. Although in this case we will not find marine animals, but squirrels next to a Barbie in a small pool together with shelters and feeders for the adorable squirrels justifies the inclusion of the live in the new category.

Don’t you know Pancho? Well, you should know that it is about an adorable turtle (ninja, according to the creator of the channel) which, through Alewences, we can see in his day to day. I have seen her eat a while ago and I understand that for many people it can be tedious, but it has entertained and relaxed me, so much so that I am beginning to see the new Twitch category with different eyes.

Spinigotilla is probably the least durable in this group, and probably on the platform, for two reasons. The first is that its content is not live, but various gorilla videos spinning (one of them, yes, inside an inflatable pool) and the second, which is probably the one that will quickly kill him, uses music protected by copyright. It’s still worth watching, for a minute, the gorilla spinning in the pool to the beat of Michael Sembello’s Maniac. I will not say that the primate looks like Jennifer Beals, but otherwise it could pass for an animal remake of Flashdance.

¿A cat taking a bath and The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights in meow version? Wonderful or scary, it goes in taste, but it fits like a glove in the new Twitch category. That fantasy is on the HotTub_Cat channel (yes, it couldn’t be called anything else). By the way, I am not responsible if you spend more time than you should on that channel and end up with a headache.

Leaving the animal world (although not for long) we find channels like LoisDeFazouro, a presumed Galician (I have deduced it from his accent, of course) somewhat eschatological and who, in order to fit into the new category of Twitch, has been previously embedded himself in a toilet (virtual, fear not), from which … well, he does things that he could not define either. I have seen him react to videos, but from his appearance I do not rule out that he is training to be Gandalf the gray.

Do you think that the normative canons of beauty colonize the leisure offer of the platforms? Then Guziecpumba will make you change your mind. In it you will find a daring polish, undoubtedly loaded with a great sense of humor, who for several days has been sharing his bath in his inflatable pool daily. Not recommended if you come directly from Instagram, as the contrast can have side effects.

For those who, due to a strongly Christian morality, Twitch hot tubes are something forbidden, they will be surprised to know that there are those who they have dared to bring both Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary to their own hot tubs (All absolutely chaste, of course, otherwise, out of respect, I would not refer to them here), from those who intend to bring a new spiritual dimension to this type of content on Twitch. The background music from both channels is, by the way, heavenly soothing.

So far the hot tubs that we have seen were either animal or single person, but nothing prohibits the protagonists from being several, truth? The visionary creator of the DontCagePlebs channel has realized that opportunity, legal void or whatever you want to call it and has concentrated in the same jacuzzi no less than five stormtroopers who, to the rhythm of the music that we could hear in the canteens that populated the universe from Star Wars, they take a relaxing bath to recover from a hard day’s work fighting the rebels.

Twitch, with the creation of this new category, has given streamers carte blanche to explore all its possibilities. And yes, I am aware that the use of this category in many live shows has generated quite a few suspicions, as Miriam and Anaïs, two friends and streamers, raised a few days ago on Twitter:

All excuses because deep down if they see that they have numbers they would reconsider doing live like this. Sad. When you go against something, you don’t hype it ;-). Lately between the Twitch Subs and this … very disgusted with what Twitch has become this year. – Anaïs🥀 (@SweetAnais_) May 22, 2021

And yes, I agree with them that, surely, many people will be using the new Twitch category to improve their numbers of viewers, subscribers, donations, etc. However, I do not blame those streamers for this circumstance. Who I hold responsible, without the slightest iot of doubt, is Twitch, which has shown very little respect for its own standards, creating a new category that, at least in the short term, will surely remain among the most viewed on the platform, by offering content that, I repeat, does not fit into its own standards.

I totally agree with Miriam on the torticero use that, in all probability, some people will be doing of the new Twitch category, and with Anaïs when she states that the numbers can act as a gearshift lever in many channels. However, I think it is interesting that content is generated that allow it to be populated, while at the same time leaving out what everyone would expect to find in it. A group of otters in a shelter not only seems like a particularly nice broadcast to me, but also a fun way to counter-program something that, for many, should not be on Twitch.

Personally, I will say that the best Twitch pools have given me, once categorized, are some of the nature channels that I mentioned before, particularly the first two, which they are already on my list of followed channels.