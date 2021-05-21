Twitch backs up and allows pool streams

If just a few days ago we were talking about the difficult fit on Twitch of pool streams, after the partial demonetization of the popular streamer Amouranth’s channel, and that invited us to think that this type of content could have its days numbered on the platform. And it is that the rules of use of the platform did not seem especially conducive to a type of transmission so clearly sexualized, that it does not fit with the rest of the content that, at least in theory, Twitch intends to offer.

However, it seems that the interpretation of the disabling of several pool channels to show advertising that many of us did at the time was totally wrong and, what’s more, it seems that not only does the platform have no problems with pools, but it also wants to assign them a specific space, specifically a category, where streamers can classify their live streams and users can find them quickly.

And it is that after the protest by Amouranth, in which mainly criticized not having been previously informed by the platform (a point I fully agree on), Twitch has released a lengthy statement addressing the issue of pools, explaining why it blocked advertising on those channels, and also reflecting on its own way of doing business. act and on the reaction to this type of content.

He begins Twitch by saying that much of the conversation he has received about it, and expresses his opinion about it in these terms:

First of all, no one deserves to be harassed for what content they choose to stream, what they look like, or who they are, and we will take action against anyone who perpetuates this type of toxicity on our service. Second, while we do have guidelines on sexually suggestive content, Being considered sexy by others is not against our rules, and Twitch will not take any enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness. .

And here we already find how Twitch tries to swim and put clothes away, without much success in my opinion. I am totally against harassment, I make that clear from the first point, and any message of harassment received by anyone seems intolerable. My problem is not with that statement of intent, which seems perfect to me, but with your policy regarding sexually suggestive content.

Anyone who has been using Twitch for a while knows perfectly well that the platform has always been restrictive in this regard, with rules clearly aimed at ensuring that the service is family friendly. However, allowing this type of content is a clear step in the opposite direction (which, I repeat, I am not saying that it is good or bad, that consideration is tremendously subjective), and this is something that, out of honesty, I should recognize in your release.

I keep reading and find something that I like, and it’s the explicit acknowledgment that Twitch’s current policies have contributed to the confusion in this regard. And it is that I copy what we can find in them, in the section “Sexually suggestive content”, it begins by saying “To maintain the health of our community and promote content that is appropriate for a diverse audience, sexually suggestive content is prohibited on Twitch «. Of course, confusion has been generated, since the rules prohibit a type of content that is being broadcast, promoting and now even defending for Twitch. Sure it’s confusing.

The criticisms of the content of swimming pools, flamenco / banana floats and streamers turning their backs to the camera and squatting while writing a name on a blackboard, at least the ones I have heard and the ones I share myself, have to do with What, and sorry for the bluntness, pose to put an ass barely covered by a thong in close-up of a liveYes, I find it sexually suggestive. And denying it is an exercise in hypocrisy worth studying.

I return, therefore, to what I indicated earlier, any type of harassment against streamers who broadcast this type of content seems despicable to me, and I hope it will be persecuted. However, Nor does it seem honest to me for Twitch to impute these criticisms to hatred, when much of the conversation he criticizes is that this type of content is broadcast on the platform, whose policies explicitly state that they are not allowed. I don’t know if it’s hypocrisy or cynicism, but I don’t like it in either case.

The correct thing, on the part of the platform, would have been to admit a change of position, an opening towards sexually suggestive content. But, of course, that would go against the family friendly image that it aims to project. But the problem is that no matter how many declarations of intent you make, so that parents feel comfortable letting their children enter the service, if hot tubs are part of the content of the service, this image will last for a short time.

Now I am left wondering if Twitch will modify its rules, so that they adapt to the streams of swimming pools, floats and asses in pomp, if it will go on to pursue the close-ups and explicit poses or if it will continue in this alleged ambiguity Not because it has something against them, if not out of respect for their own rules, specifically to the point «Content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements«. Maybe this is a good time for Twitch to read its own rules.. It is not complicated, you can find them right here.