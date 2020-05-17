One of the sectors most benefited by the confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic is undoubtedly that of video games. Having millions of users locked up at home has had a significant impact on the sale of digital games, as Sony PlayStation anticipated yesterday. And within this industry there is another sector that has experienced great growth.

Platforms video game streaming They have been experiencing unprecedented growth for a niche industry. Sites like Mixer or Twitch have been some of the most benefited, but also others like YouTube or Facebook Gaming. In this sense, the figures have been swollen by cor coincide with the release of the Valorant beta, the new game from Riot Games, creators of League of Legends.

The official sites have not yet given figures of experienced growth, but if specialized analysts who have pointed the growth of these platforms has been exponential. Although it has not been evenly distributed. To put a few numbers, Twitch has been the one with the most traffic and hours of viewing grouped.

Twitch: the absolute winner of streaming

In this way, Twitch has had a 50% increase in hours viewed only between March and April, which represents a growth of 101% in the year-on-year comparison. That that is about 1,645 billion hours seen per month.

After these figures, Valorant has been the game that has accumulated the most hours in the period, especially due to the possibility of receiving a beta access code through the Drops of the streamers, with a total of 334 million hours. It is followed by Just Chatting with 134 million hours and the ubiquitous League of Legends and Fortnite. The latter has experienced a rebound since January, when rumors about the death of the game began to be reported, nothing is further from reality.

Twitch has also seen a rise in the Music and Performing Arts category, in part because many of the artists ‘and solidarity causes’ events have fallen on the platform because of its popularity.

However, Twitch is not the only winner. Surprisingly Facebook Gaming experienced a growth of 72% between March and April, unprecedented growth that shows a 238% in the annual comparison. Slightly further are the growth of YouTube Gaming, with 14% from March to April (65% y-o-y). Or Mixer, which despite its star signings only grew 15% these months (0.2% y-o-y).

Twitch and YouTube are still the kings, but Facebook Gaming has begun to gain traction. It is unknown if it will hold up once all this happens.

