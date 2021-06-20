Twitch and erotic content: a story of nonsense

In the last weeks, Twitch is covering, not exactly glory, due to their inability to act in accordance with the rules of the platform. Which is, without a doubt, quite curious, since they are the ones who have established them. Something that has resulted in people with very specific interests having decided to force the machine to see how far it can go. And fortunately, it seems that this time they have decided to apply their own rules, at least for now.

But to understand what is happening, the first thing we need is a background. For some time now, some Twitch streamers have been exploring the limits of the platform as to how erotic the content can be without receiving warnings. This brings us to the situation of a month ago, in which Twitch partially demonetized (the part referring to the ad inserts) the pool channels.

It seemed, at that point, that the company had finally decided to enforce its own rules, and that directs that consisted of a girl on a banana-shaped float and with her ass in pomp in the foreground (subtle as a burp in the middle minute’s silence) didn’t fit Twitch. Better late than never, some of us thought at the time. And no, it’s not that I have anything against adult content or the streamers that star in it (and I’ve gotten sick of having to clarify this point in recent weeks). I think it’s great that they teach as much as they want, but do it on the right platforms.

The surprise came when, a few days later, he enabled a specific category for this type of live show. A movement that Twitch accompanied by a statement that the content was not sexual, that that was just the perception of some people. Did they really think that, or was it the only justification that occurred to them for not having to give up the enormous economic benefits that these direct reports bring? Maybe this has something to do with it.

Although a large part of the community did not like this lurch of Twitch, which showed that compliance with its rules is something to which it attaches relative importance, the platform seemed to turn a deaf ear to the complaints and blind eyes to such content. Over the last few weeks, with a group of friends, we have been exploring some of these channels, and I assure you that their protagonism fell exclusively on very specific parts of the streamers’ bodies. Parts that, according to the rules of the platform, cannot be protagonists of close-ups.

And what has that been for? Well, so that some streamers have decided to continue in that line, but exploring new possibilities, and that is where we come to the sexualized ASMR, which could have been the last straw … or maybe not, we will see it in time.

If you know the ASMR, you should know what it is a type of content in which you try to relax the people who are watching it, through a series of sounds (although in some cases visual elements are also used) that, in some cases, cause non-voluntary reactions of the nervous system (a tingling in the back, goose bumps, a chill, etc.). This type of content is hugely popular on Twitch, and there are quite a few streamers who have reached a high degree of specialization.

And it is in this category of content that some of these streamers have decided to land. The problem? Well, they have done it following the same pattern as the rest of their live shows. I think the tweet posted the day before yesterday by Revenant explains it perfectly:

ASMR of your pussy on Twitch the gaming platform. pic.twitter.com/PvGONpwIzD – Rᴇᴠᴇɴᴀɴᴛ (@ G4G_Revenant) June 18, 2021

Obviously, this type of content also causes, in many people, certain involuntary physical reactions, many of which also have their origin in the nervous system. In fact, we cannot deny that it is ASMR, in case someone had considered discussing this point with me.

Now, this isn’t erotic content for Twitch either? Are we again facing a perverse interpretation of reality by some perverts, among which I would have to include myself? No, fortunately not, and it is that in the last hours it seems that Twitch has remembered its rules again (Oh, maybe they should print them and line their offices with them) and it has begun to ban (we do not know if temporarily or permanently) channels that have switched to ASMR as an excuse, and to start they have charged, how could it be otherwise, against Amouranth. Yes, precisely the protagonist of last month’s swimming pool controversy.

❌ Twitch Partner «Amouranth» (@wildkait) has been banned! ❌https: //t.co/xcMWODRNod#twitch #ban #fourthban #partner #twitchpartner 🌌 – StreamerBans (@StreamerBans) June 19, 2021

Under normal circumstances, I’d say it seems like Twitch has finally decided to take it seriously, but after what happened a month ago with the pools I do not rule out that, in reality, they are thinking of creating the category “ASMR but in reality it is about emulating sex”. And yes, of course it would go against his rules, but of course, so was much of the content of the pool streams, and instead of ending them he decided to raise them to the level of content category , Sure).

Clear up Twitch, clear up the fuckin ‘time. Decide if you want to maintain the spirit defined by your rules or, on the contrary, you think that the moment of uncovering has come. I clarify that both decisions seem acceptable to me. What I don’t buy is this pitiful way of swimming and putting away the clothes you’ve kept all this time.