Twisted Pictures launches 10th installment of ‘Saw’

A few weeks before the premiere of ‘Spiral: Saw’, the ninth installment of the saga devised, developed and sponsored by the comedian Chris Rock, vaJoBlo reports that Twisted Pictures has begun the development of a new installment (the tenth) of the franchise that began in 2004.

Although logically at the moment no details of the new plot have transpired, from Production Weekly they have revealed that the studio will develop a film titled‘Saw X’, that once again have the production of Oren Koules and Mark Burg. We cannot ignore that the future of this new installment could depend on the success of the aforementioned film starring Chris Rock.

The creators of the franchise James Wan and Leigh Whannell will also be linked as producers of the project, as they have been in previous installments. That is, it will be the first time they do it through Atomic Monster. Due to their busy schedules, filmmakers are not expected to get involved in writing or directing.

The success of the James Wan-directed original film “Saw” spawned a franchise of seven sequels, the first three directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. The ninth and up to the last installment of the saga, ‘Spiral: Saw’ is once again directed by Bousman and will hit theaters next May 14 (May 21 in Spain).