Meet “Crown” Y “Covid” Twins newborn in the India They are named after the deadly coronavirus that is spreading worldwide.

The brothers, a boy and a girl, were born on March 27 in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, according to Sky News.

Parents Preeti and Vinay Verma said the names Crown Y Covid they were chosen to symbolize triumph over difficulties.

“The delivery occurred after facing various difficulties and therefore my husband and I wanted the day to be a memorable one,” mother Preeti Verma told the Press Trust of IndiaSky News reported.

The couple made the decision, he said, after hospital workers began referring to the babies as Crown Y Covid.

Until now, India has reported 3,082 cases and 86 deaths from coronavirus.

The country’s 1.3 billion residents have been blocked by the central government, and only trips to supermarkets and pharmacies are allowed.

