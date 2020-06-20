© Editorial Septima Entrada

Twins remove statue outside their stadium for racism

The voices were not only heard, they are provoking actions. The entire movement against racism that continues in the United States is having an impact on reality, since now the Minnesota Twins statue removed from Target Field from former team owner Calvin Griffith for racist comments he made in 1978.

The Griffith statue was one of several that were installed by the team for the reopening of the stadium in 2010, but now she is no longer because her beliefs are against African Americans.

« While we recognize the prominent role that Calvin Griffith played in our history, we cannot remain silent and ignore the racist comments he made at Waseca in 1978, « the Twins’ organization noted in a statement. » Their derogatory words showed blatant bigotry and inconsideration towards the black community that are antithetical to what the Minnesota Twins stand for and value. «

Griffith moved to the Washington Senators franchise to Minnesota for the 1961 season and changed the team name to the Twins.

During a speech to the Waseca Lions Club in 1978, Griffith said he decided to move the team headquarters « after learning that there were only 15,000 blacks here« The Minneapolis Tribune newspaper reported at the time.

« Our decision to commemorate Calvin Griffith (owner until 1984) with a statue reflects our ignorance of part of the systemic racism present in 1978, 2010 and today, » the Twins stressed. « We apologize for not having properly detected how the statue was seen and the pain it caused many people. «

And to close, that statement clarified that the removal of the statue is an important and necessary step in the current commitment to offer an experience at Target Field in which every hobbyist and employee feels safe and welcome. Seventh Entry

