Twins put a stop to undefeated Red Sox

The ninth of the Minnesota Twins, put his foot on the brake against the Boston Red Sox Thursday afternoon, those who put their foot to end the long streak of nine victories in a way achieved by the organization of the red-legged ones at the start of the season concerns 2021 in the MLB.

After the Red Sox lose their first three games at the start of the campaign MLB, They then extended a winning streak of nine consecutive victories, which meant the highest number of wins in a row for a team of Big leagues after losing the first three games at the start of the season, a historic mark that the Minnesota Twins.

After coming in a 3-3 tie in the ninth inning, the Twins launched their plan to put the Boston Red Sox, who after positioning runners at first and second base, outfielder Max Kepler put the appropriate batting on his side, bringing the winner’s fourth run to the plate for the ninth of Minnesota, fruit of an unstoppable to the central garden.

The victory of the game was scored by the Dominican reliever, Alex Colome, showing a brilliant performance in just one episode, where he took two batters by way of strikeout, only allowing one hit. Meanwhile, the defeat fell into the hands of the closer of the Red Sox, Adam Ottavino, who allowed the winning run for the Minnesota Twins.

The organization of Minnesota Twins, after putting a stop to the undefeated of the Red Sox and, avoid the shutout in a series of four meetings between sides; They go on to position themselves with a 6-7 record on the board, while the red-legged ones place a record around 9-4 in the season of MLB.