Twins and Angels game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

At the last minute, the play tonight at Angel Stadium between Anaheim Angels and Minnesota Twins, was postponed due to problems with the COVID-19. Now Major League Baseball (MLB – Major Leagues), you must make a decision to recover from this encounter.

Ken Rosenthal reported that the game between Angels Y Twins, was postponed due to problems with the COVID-19 at the Minnesota organization, by this we mean at least one positive test on one of your staff Big leagues.

Postponement of the game will allow further testing and contact tracing involving members of the organization Twins, this being the measure that the MLB in order to have better control.

The team of Twins You will have to control your internal situation and we imagine that you will also keep the respective quarantine, this to be able to return to action in the current 2021 season of the MLB and thus also determine what will happen with this game against the Angels.

Very surely after this situation with the COVID-19, Angels Y Twins get this game back by playing a doubleheader when the MLB dictate what will happen with this unforeseen event for a game that was scheduled for this Saturday.