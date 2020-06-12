Rock has more to do with a spirit of rebellion. The one that takes it away from the conventional. Although there are those who pretend to see it as a cliche. Perhaps assuming it is a defeat. Partial and I don’t know if moral. And I’m not talking about a way of dressing. Perhaps if to act. That implicit and subversive appropriation that forms a total concept along with certain film genres, comics, books … as a certain visual fascination with other elements. Possibly that is why there are musical proposals that grab our attention to the detriment of others. That added bonus. That differential touch.

This is the case of Twin Temple. I will not deny that all that satanic roll that surrounds them was what made me pay attention to their proposal. In a current moment in which so much musical information reaches us, it is easy for it to end up going unnoticed in the face of such an avalanche. Alexandra James and Zachary James are Twin Temple. His love for old rock and roll, doo-woop, R&B or jazz, together with his passion for horror cinema and literature, mix it shamelessly and masterfully with his beliefs and occult studies. The desire for transgression. Dissatisfaction with a morality adapted to the convenience of a few but naturally imposed on the majority. All this brought to his music. Which is presented to us as a kind of The Ronettes with a dark soul and inverted crosses. Alexandra’s voice bridges the voice of the crying Amy Winehouse. A coven in whose kettle a potion cooked by the best rock and roll of the 50s and 60s is accompanied by an impressive and studied image capable of conquering all its senses with its sound.

Already from the beautiful cover with inspiration from those wonderful Hammer films, which presents this “Twin Temple (Bring you their signature sound… satanic doo-woop)”. Musically it is an album to enjoy from beginning to end, even more if you are familiar with English and can follow its lyrics. Litanies to the lord of Avernus as philosophy. Strong dish within your discography that should not be missing. Songs like “The devil (didn’t make me do it)”, “Lucifer, my love”, “Sex magick”, “Santa Muerte” or “Let’s hang together” fulfill their mission of having their spell take over your senses. A very interesting proposal, which breaks schemes thanks to its visual impact and, of course, a good handful of songs. I don’t know the route Twin Temple will take. Neither how long his proposal will last or how long it will take for his disciples (who imitators are very ugly) to come out of his satanic Doo-Wop. Twin Temple are aware of the importance of the whole in these times. And they do it fantastically.

