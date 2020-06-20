Although there are countless free online courses on the web for learn to program or to do almost anything, not everyone works those models, especially when all the discipline falls on oneself.

That’s when the gamification of learning can help many develop a new skill in a fun and different way. This is just what the TwilioQuest game is looking to do, a free RPG that teaches you how to write code.

Saving the cloud

Since it is an RPG it has a whole story for you to put yourself in the shoes of your own character and try to save that new world that we now all know as “the cloud”.

They explain on their website that the ability to write the code that governs these new virtual worlds in which we live has become a precious resource.

Basically, there is an enemy in the game: “Legacy Systems”. You are part of the “Operators”, a group of software engineers that will protect the cloud unlocking different powers that you get every time you learn about different programming languages.

Learn about JavaScript, Python, PHP and the benefits of open source within a world of games in the style of 16-bit RPGs

The training of these “Operators”, that is, your character, includes five basic skills: the secret JavaScript lab, the mysteries of the Python temple, the PHP developer colony known as the Elephant OSS, the open source flame, and the advent puzzles of code.

The game is inspired by the classics of the 16-bit era, and they promise it will be free forever. You can download it from its official website for Windows, Mac, or Linux (packages for Ubuntu / Debian or AppImage).

TwilioQuest is a free role-playing video game for Windows, Linux and macOS with which you can learn to program