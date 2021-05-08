‘Twilight’: Scott Eastwood auditioned for Edward reluctantly, and now he regrets

Scott Eastwood hurts money, and he doesn’t mind counting it. It is what you have that a project does not interest you too much, do not feel like it, lose the role … And everything so that said character who dresses as a bluff ended up becoming the central axis of a saga of five films each with the highest grossing. It’s that that has to hurt, yes. Now this actor tells it, more than a decade after the premiere of the first installment of ‘Twilight’, a film that ended up being headed by Robert Pattinson.

Along with Pattinson, in this series of films based on the novels of the same name by Stephenie Meyer, we saw Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner or Billy Burke, developing a story built around a teenage girl who moves to a small town in Washington to live with her father, and who ends up falling in love with Edward, a vampire who tremendously complicates his life, filling his days with love, yes, but also with danger. We suppose that it was this base that did not motivate an Eastwood that would finally stay out of the project, a film that ended up becoming a box office success, raising more than 400 million dollars from a budget of just over 35. In addition, this pitch ended up being the first installment of four other films that would generate a total of 3,346 billion dollars … It is said soon.

Faced with these figures, Eastwood confesses to regret having misjudged that opportunity, assuring in an interview with Variety, that it was a bad decision not to cast in the casting for the teen romance drama.

Gaffe

Eastwood says that he thought the project was “a very teenage film”, something that caused this interpreter to end up not trying “that much” and choosing to go through the audition “very mechanically”. The end result was a disaster, causing Eastwood to look back with regret. “Then the movie became seven and Robert Pattinson has made a billion dollars [risas]. So I thought, ‘Maybe you should have tried a little harder.’ “Eastwood hasn’t fared badly since then, but he still doesn’t have a lead role in a franchise like this, the closest he’s ever been, actually. of a similar triumph has been with his incorporation to the also very blockbuster ‘Fast & Furious’.