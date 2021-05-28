‘Twilight’ returns to the cinema with Kinépolis, which programs the entire saga at a reduced price

The epic and tremendously convoluted love story of Bella and Edward returns to the big screen at the hands of Kinépolis, which is launched to re-project the entire saga this time at a reduced price. Thus, as these cinemas have confirmed by the hand of an image released on their social networks, Starting this Friday, May 28, we will be able to relive the five film adaptations of the novels for teenagers signed by Stephenie Meyer.

In fact, on their website Tickets for each of the films are already on sale. As can be seen from the promo photo, ‘Twilight’ is available from May 28 to June 3, ‘New Moon’ from June 4 to 10, ‘Eclipse’ from June 11 to 17, ‘Dawn: Part 1’ from 18 of that same month to the 24, and finally the outcome of this successful franchise starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart (with the appearance as stellar as unforgettable of that creepy digital baby that they made of Renesmee, tremendous painting), ‘Breaking Dawn: Part 2 ‘from June 25 to July 1. Live again, surrounded by fans of these sparkling vampires, that priceless moment in which it seems that even the prompter is going to die … but no? One of the most outrageous / deafening moments in a movie theater? Yes please. Obviously.

Appealing to the fan phenomenon

Following the success of the premiere of the 4K versions of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, the revival of the quintessential magical saga, ‘Harry Potter’, and the revered animated film ‘Spirited Away’, movie theaters have realized that the key is to appeal to the fan phenomenon, and that it is those followers, the most loyal, who have the idea of ​​resuscitating the box office in their hands.

So recently, not only Kinépolis has jumped on this bandwagon, Cinesa also shares this idea of ​​”refloat” from the hand of old ballsHence, it has decided to schedule a cycle with the latest installments of ‘Fast & Furious’ for the premiere of the ninth installment on July 2.