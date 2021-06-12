Twilight of the Gods, Zack Snyder’s new Netflix movie

After premiering The Zombie Army on Netflix, Zack Snyder prepares to begin work on Twilight of the Gods. What will it be?

This week, Netflix has held an event called Geeked Week. In this way, the streaming platform seeks to publicize news about projects that we will see in the future within its catalog. One of them will be Twlight of the Gods, an animated series that will be under the gaze of Zack Snyder, who will seek to completely surprise us.

Twillight of the Gods will be an animated series set in the world of Norse mythology in which Zack Snyder will serve as executive producer. This Thursday, taking advantage of the Geeked Week event, Netflix announced the names of the actors and actresses who will be part of the project. Without a doubt, the filmmaker is creating great titles for the streaming platform. After the premiere of The Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder will delve into Norse mythology.

The filmmaker’s new project

The truth is that Twilight of the Gods already has a green light. The animated series, created by Snyder and Jay Oliva, will feature a cast featuring names like Paterson Joseph, Sylvia Hoeks, Pilou Asbaek and Corey Stoll. Dutch Sylvia Hoeks will play Sigrid, while Britons Stuart Martin and Paterson Joseph will voice Leif and Loki, respectively; Danish actor Pilou Asbæk will be Thor; Australian John Noble will play Odin and Rahul Kohli, of Indian descent, will play Egill.

On the other hand, the American trans actress Jamie Clayton will be The Seidkona, while the Norwegian Kristofer Hivju, (remembered for his character of Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones) will be Andvar. Without a doubt, Zack Snyder will seek to win over Netflix audiences with this surprising animated story.