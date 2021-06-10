Twilight of the Gods: Netflix announces the cast of Zack Snyder’s series and stands out for being diverse – Tomatazos

Almost two years ago, Netflix announced that Zack Snyder (Army of the Dead – 78%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%) would be in charge of an animated series set in the world of Norse mythology. Also, the filmmaker would be executive producer of this program. Now, in the framework of the Geeked Week of the digital giant, the names of the actors and actresses who will be part of this new production were announced and the fact that it is a very diverse cast called attention.

After the story that everyone already knows about the director’s complicated relationship with Warner Bros. that ended in the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% on the streaming platform HBO Max and the success of The Army of the Dead on Netflix, Snyder has become the favorite of the digital giant. So much so that in recent weeks there have been many rumors about projects in which the director could work for the digital service.

However, the project that has already been confirmed is the animated series Twilight of the gods, created by Snyder and by Jay Oliva, who will also serve as showrunner, director and executive producer. Netflix has surprised everyone who was waiting for news of this production, because the newly revealed cast, which includes Paterson Joseph, Sylvia Hoeks, Pilou Asbæk and Corey Stoll, is very diverse, even when it comes to characters from Norse mythology.

Meet the cast of the upcoming series inspired by Zack Snyder’s Norse mythology, Twilight of the Gods. #GeekedWeek

Meet the cast of Zack Snyder’s upcoming Norse mythology-inspired series, Twilight of the Gods. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CU9lA1JGXX – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

In addition to announcing the names of the actors and actresses that will be part of this next animated series, the digital giant revealed the characters they will play: Dutch Sylvia Hoeks will be SIGRID, while British Stuart Martin and Paterson Joseph will give voice to LEIF and LOKI, respectively; Danish actor Pilou Asbæk will be THOR; Australian John Noble, ODIN and Rahul Kohli, of Indian descent, will play EGILL.

Likewise, the American trans actress Jamie Clayton will be THE SEIDKONA, while the Norwegian Kristofer Hivju, remembered for his character of Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones – 98% will give voice to ANDVARI; Swede Peter Stormare will be ULFR; American of Korean descent Jamie Chung will be HEL; British Lauren Cohan will voice INGE, while American Corey Stoll will be HRAFNKEL.

In this way, Twilight of the gods It will be a very diverse production, as have other Netflix series and movies, which hopes to win over fans of anime and Norse mythology. Deborah Snyder Y Wesley coller They will produce the show alongside Snyder through Stone Quarry Animation.

