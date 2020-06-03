Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, was found dead along with his girlfriend in Las Vegas.

Twilight actor’s cause of death known

Drug use was the cause of death for the actor in the movie “Twilight” Gregory Boyce and his girlfriend, the Las Vegas coroner reported.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Monday that Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adepoju, 27, they died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl poisoning, and that their deaths were accidental.

According to the entertainment news portal, the couple found was a cousin of Greg, who was concerned after the actor did not return to his home in Los Angeles.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still in the house. He was worried that Greg was going to be in Los Angeles. His cousin went to check it and found them.”, reveals a source to E !.

The source said that before his death, Gregory was “really focused and running a lot of business.” And despite the fact that he had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the source said Gregory “would travel to Los Angeles to do acting work and see his daughter.”

Greg’s mother, Lisa Wayne, also confirmed her death with a post on her Facebook account in which she noted that they were working on creating a wing restaurant.

The bodies of both were found on May 13 after Las Vegas police She was called to a room in a condo several miles east of the tourist area of ​​Las Vegas. Police officers reported finding a white powder in a chest of drawers and that there was no evidence of that crime.

Fentanyl has been responsible for numerous overdose deaths in the United States.

Boyce gained fame after playing Tyler Crowley, one of the characters in the ‘Twilight ga saga. Tyler is one of the Forks High School students and almost killed Bella, the main character, when he almost ran her over, but at that moment Edward, the other protagonist of the story, saves her.

