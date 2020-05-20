Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found dead on May 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada, although what happened was not revealed until Monday. Authorities did not disclose the cause of death for the couple, but investigative sources told the TMZ site that an unknown white powder was found at the scene. “Data-reactid =” 19 “> The actor from the first of the “Twilight” movies, Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found dead on May 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada, although what happened was not revealed until Monday. Authorities did not disclose the cause of death for the couple, but investigative sources told the TMZ site that an unknown white powdered substance was found at the scene.

Boyce’s cousin reportedly found the couple at his home when he went to see them. They had been dating for about a year: Boyce had a 10-year-old daughter and Adepoju had a son. Boyce debuted in the movie “Twilight” in 2008 at the age of 18. His other work in front of the cameras was shot ten years later, and it was the short Apocalypse (2018).

A close source claimed that, before his death, Boyce was “really focused and running a lot of business.” She moved to Las Vegas to help her mother, but she was going to travel frequently to Los Angeles to play roles and see her 10-year-old daughter.

The couple last appeared on Boyce’s Instagram profile when he congratulated Adepoju, who has a son named Egypt. “Happy Mother’s Day again to my right hand, my puppy, my queen! I love you,” he wrote.

Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, reported the news of his death via her Facebook page by sharing a message, which she later deleted, explaining that her son had started “a chicken wing business.” “I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something cool and that was his passion.”

In December, Boyce celebrated his 30th birthday with a thoughtful post about his life. “At one point I didn’t think he would be 30,” he wrote. “Over the years, like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days when I only reflect on the greats. What a time to be alive. Happy 30th! Let’s make the rest of these years be your best! “

